$109.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $109.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $110.16 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $116.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $406.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $406.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $449.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

