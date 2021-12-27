$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce sales of $11.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.20 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NGMS opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $624.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

