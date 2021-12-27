11,000 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 714,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,253,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $216.95 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $225.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

