119,511 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after buying an additional 1,617,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after buying an additional 570,865 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

