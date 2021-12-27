$123.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $123.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the highest is $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $120.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $448.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.12.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

