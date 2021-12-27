$127.93 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post sales of $127.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the lowest is $126.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $135.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $520.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $540.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $504.52 million to $510.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

