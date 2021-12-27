18,439 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,117,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

