18,439 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,117,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.