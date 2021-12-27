$195.29 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $195.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Chegg posted sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $764.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $765.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $835.07 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $870.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 12.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

