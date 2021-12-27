199,608 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fisker by 2,184,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 218,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fisker by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fisker by 395,776.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

