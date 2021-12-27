1irstcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,195.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 48% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $16,195.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000152 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

