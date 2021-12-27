$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

OLN stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

