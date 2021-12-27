$205.80 Million in Sales Expected for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will report sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.59 million. SunOpta reported sales of $205.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $814.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $737.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.