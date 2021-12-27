$215.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report sales of $215.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.50 million and the highest is $217.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $894.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.85 million to $907.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $996.05 million, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

CMCO stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,324,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

