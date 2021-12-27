21,975 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Vicor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 125.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $206,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $123.99 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

