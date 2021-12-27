$242.62 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report sales of $242.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.69 million to $244.56 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $975.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $983.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.55 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

