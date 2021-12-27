$255.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce $255.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $962.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.62 on Monday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

