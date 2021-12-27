$269.94 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $269.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.23 million and the highest is $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

