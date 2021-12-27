27,212 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,505,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,886,000 after acquiring an additional 740,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $85.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

