$29.21 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $29.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $67.60 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,330,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.22 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

