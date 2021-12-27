31,586 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,406,000. Linde accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $341.44. 5,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $343.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

