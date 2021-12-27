31,708 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $80,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $69.66 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

