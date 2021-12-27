329 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,502,150,000 after buying an additional 371,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,462.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,439.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

