36,280 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Fiserv comprises 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.67. 9,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

