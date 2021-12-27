45,515 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $680,000.

VUG opened at $320.56 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

