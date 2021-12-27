4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. 4NEW has a market cap of $122,865.65 and $1,706.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

