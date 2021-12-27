$5.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 139.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.29 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

