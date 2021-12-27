$59.30 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 156,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.52.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.