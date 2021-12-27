$619.66 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report $619.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.07 million to $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $46.83 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

