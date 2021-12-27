$62.71 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 247,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

