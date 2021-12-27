62,493 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

