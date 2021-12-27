$631.74 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $631.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $820.10 million. SM Energy posted sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SM Energy by 1,700.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

