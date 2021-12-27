66,357 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $20.99 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19.

