74,668 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Acquired by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI opened at $19.55 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

