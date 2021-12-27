83,103 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Livent by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.
In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.