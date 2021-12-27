83,103 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Livent by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

