90,000 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 83,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 318,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 105,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

