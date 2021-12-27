$933.32 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post sales of $933.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $918.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $958.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $50.13 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.