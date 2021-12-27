AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.80

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 258947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

AACAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.05.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

