Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Aave has traded up 56% against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for $283.03 or 0.00553222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $532.15 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00216388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,451,591 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.