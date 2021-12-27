Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $164.32 million and $25.88 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 70,804,279 coins and its circulating supply is 69,040,115 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

