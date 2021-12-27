AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

