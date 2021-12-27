AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
