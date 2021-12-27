Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 4.7% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

ABT stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

