AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 846,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 76,434 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 84.5% in the third quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

ABBV stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.16. 34,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

