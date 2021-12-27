Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 4709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

