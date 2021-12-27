Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $403.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

