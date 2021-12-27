Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $156,022.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.71 or 0.07964381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00307800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00918877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00437160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00252077 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

