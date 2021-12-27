AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 14,248 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Crocs makes up 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

