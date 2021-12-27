AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,540 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $582.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $371.40 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

