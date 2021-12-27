AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

