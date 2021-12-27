AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $230.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.