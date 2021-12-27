AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of IM Cannabis worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,589,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $4,260,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $932,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMCC. Zacks Investment Research raised IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on IM Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 60.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Equities research analysts expect that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

